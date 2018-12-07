Gallup didn't participate in Friday's practice due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The ailment isn't a major concern for the rookie wideout, with Todd Archer of ESPN.com relaying that the prevailing belief is that Gallup will be ready to go come Sunday. With averages of 2.6 receptions, 45.2 yards and 5.3 targets per game over the Cowboys' last six outings, Gallup seems to have inched ahead of both Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns as the top complement to clear No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper.