Gallup caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

The Cowboys' offense failed to score a TD for the first time all season due to a combination of rain and a tough opponent, but Gallup still caught at least four passes for the third straight game. The second-year receiver should remain one of Dak Prescott's top options in next week's home game against the Bills.

