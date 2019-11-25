Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Modest numbers in loss
Gallup caught four of six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.
The Cowboys' offense failed to score a TD for the first time all season due to a combination of rain and a tough opponent, but Gallup still caught at least four passes for the third straight game. The second-year receiver should remain one of Dak Prescott's top options in next week's home game against the Bills.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Finds end zone•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Scores in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Quiet in big win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Enters Sunday minus designation•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Limited at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...