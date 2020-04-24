Gallup will face competition for the No. 2 wide receiver spot in Dallas after the team selected CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the draft.

Heading into his third NFL season, Gallup's spot seemed secure behind Amari Cooper, but the duo is now joined by a player who many experts tabbed as the most talented overall receiver in the entire 2020 draft class. On the bright side, there are plenty of looks up for grabs in the Cowboys' offense after slot receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Jason Witten (166 combined targets last year) both left in free agency, so even if Lamb makes a splash right away, Gallup's floor should be safe. Given the new competition, however, it could be tough for him to significantly improve on the 8.1 targets a game he saw in 2019.