Gallup caught three of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Steelers.

Another week, another quarterback for the Cowboys. Gallup enjoyed a season-high 12 targets with Ben DiNucci under center last week, but he handled a more modest target share Sunday with Garrett Gilbert, tying CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz for the team high in the category. Most of Gallup's production came from a 20-yard reception on the Cowboys' final drive when the Steelers forfeited short throws to protect against big plays. Andy Dalton (concussion) may be back following the Week 10 bye, and while there's no reason to think that alone will change his fortunes, a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings is quite intriguing.