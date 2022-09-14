Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Gallup (knee) "might do some group stuff" in practice this week, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup was limited to individual days before sitting out Week 1, so it will be notable if he's able to handle some team reps in the coming days. The Cowboys' passing game is in dire need of a boost, especially with Dak Prescott (thumb) sidelined at least a few weeks, but the team may still continue with a cautious approach to Gallup's recovery. McCarthy hasn't yet revealed whether Gallup has a chance to suit up Week 2 against the Bengals.