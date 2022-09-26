Gallup (knee) is expected to be inactive for Monday's divisional matchup against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gallup practiced in full leading up to Monday's contest, so for a moment his status appeared to be trending in the right direction, but the wideout is now expected to miss another game before presumable returning to action in Week 4. However, an official word on Gallup's status may not come until roughly 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Gallup is unavailable Monday, Noah Brown will once again be set for a key role on offense.