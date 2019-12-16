Gallup caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.

The Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three TDs, so there wasn't a whole lot of production left over for the team's wide receivers. Gallup is still within striking distance of his first career 1,000-yard campaign, needing only 89 more yards, but he could have a tough time getting there in Week 16 against an Eagles defense that held him to three catches for 34 yards in their previous meeting this season.