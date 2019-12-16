Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Not needed against Rams
Gallup caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.
The Cowboys leaned heavily on their running game, as Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three TDs, so there wasn't a whole lot of production left over for the team's wide receivers. Gallup is still within striking distance of his first career 1,000-yard campaign, needing only 89 more yards, but he could have a tough time getting there in Week 16 against an Eagles defense that held him to three catches for 34 yards in their previous meeting this season.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Just misses big day against Bills•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Modest numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Finds end zone•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Scores in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...