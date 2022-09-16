Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Friday that Gallup (knee) won't play Sunday against the Bengals.

Gallup has been able to practice in a limited fashion, but the Cowboys are proceeding deliberately with the wideout, who is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he sustained Jan. 2. Gallup will thus target a potential return to action Sept. 26 against the Giants, but for now Dallas' top available WR options are CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Dennis Houston.

