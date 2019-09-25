Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Not yet ready to practice
Gallup (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallup underwent arthroscopic knee surgery just over a week ago and is progressing in his recovery. An exact timetable for the second-year wideout's return remains undisclosed, but he doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. The Cowboys will continue to rely on Randall Cobb as the No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper as long as Gallup is unable to go.
