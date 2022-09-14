Gallup (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Like he did during Week 1 prep, Gallup was contained to individual drills in the first session of Week 2. Coach Mike McCarthy told Gehlken on Wednesday that Gallup "might do some group stuff" on the field this week, but that will have to wait until Thursday and/or Friday. Gallup is closing in on completing his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in his left knee Jan. 2, but it's not yet clear whether or not game action is possible this Sunday against the Bengals. If he suits up, he won't be on the receiving end of passes from Dak Prescott (broken thumb), as Cooper Rush will be filling in for the franchise signal-caller for the foreseeable future.