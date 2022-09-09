Gallup (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, after logging limited practices Wednesday through Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A return to full participation next week likely would give Gallup a shot to play in a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Bengals on Sept. 18. The Cowboys said all along that he'd miss Week 1, but he decision to keep him off the PUP list suggests they expect him to be ready before Week 5. They'll have a shaky group of complementary receivers behind CeeDee Lamb in the meantime, with Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown the favorites to get playing time in the opener.