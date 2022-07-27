Coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup (knee) "has not missed a target yet" and is now in the "fourth quarter" of his rehab process, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys still haven't commented on a timeline, but everything coming from the team has been optimistic since this spring. The timing of the injury nonetheless presents a challenge as far as Week 1 is concerned, with Gallup forced to wait until February for ACL surgery. He opens training camp on the PUP list along with the other players that aren't ready to practice, but that doesn't mean Gallup will remain there for the regular season (which would rule him out for the first six weeks). The Cowboys seemingly think he has a chance to contribute early in the season, even if it isn't Weeks 1/2.