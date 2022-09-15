Gallup (knee) is slated to practice in pads Thursday, but the wideout isn't scheduled to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys will likely wait until after Friday's practice to officially rule Gallup out for the Week 2 matchup, but all reports seemingly indicate that the wideout is making good progress in his recovery from the surgery he required in February to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy said that Gallup participated in 7-on-7 drills for the first time since suffering the ACL tear Jan. 2, and the 26-year-old will continue to increase the intensity of his workouts in the Cowboys' subsequent practices. That ramp-up process will go into the next week, and if all goes well, Gallup should gain clearance to make his 2022 debut in a Monday night game Sept. 26 versus the Giants.