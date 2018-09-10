Cowboys' Michael Gallup: One catch in NFL debut
Gallup caught his only target for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The rookie created some buzz with an impressive TD catch early in the preseason, but Gallup's actual NFL debut was something of a bust, although the entire Cowboys passing game struggled in the loss. Until the team shows an ability to move the ball downfield consistently, its receivers will be risky fantasy plays -- Gallup included.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...