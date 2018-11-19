Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Only one catch in win over Falcons
Gallup caught only one of five targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.
While he's been seeing a fairly healthy volume opposite Amari Cooper (14 targets in three games), Gallup has only turned them into six catches for 95 yards. The rookie still has value in dynasty formats, but his short-term production in a run-heavy Dallas offense figures to be erratic at best.
