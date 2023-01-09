Gallup caught one of six targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Commanders.

It was a shockingly bad performance from Dak Prescott and the entire Dallas offense in the regular-season finale, and the team's depth wideouts behind CeeDee Lamb were dragged down by their QB's struggles. Gallup hasn't topped four catches or 40 receiving yards since Week 12 but somewhat salvaged his fantasy value with three TDs over the last six games, making him a risky option in Monday's wild-card clash with the Buccaneers.