Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that Gallup (knee) will "get a bunch of work" Wednesday and "is close" to making his season debut, adding he's "hopeful" the wideout will suit up Sunday against the Commanders, Patrik Walker of the team's official site reports.

Gallup logged a few week of practices ahead of the team's Monday night contest against the Giants, but he was ultimately held out. However, barring a setback, it appears like he'll have a good shot at making his season debut in Week 4. Noah Brown has emerged as a solid target for Cooper Rush, who continues to fill in for Dak Prescott (thumb), but when Gallup eventually returns, he'll likely slide into the No. 2 spot behind CeeDee Lamb.