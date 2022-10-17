Gallup caught just two of seven targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Eagles.

Cooper Rush was not up to the task of facing Philadelphia's dominant defensive unit, as he failed to complete half of his passes and Gallup was the receiver who suffered the worst (28.6 catch rate). There are two positive takeaways to be had from the wideout's rough game. First, Gallup's seven targets finished only behind CeeDee Lamb's 10. The other good news is that Dak Prescott (thumb) could return as soon as next Sunday's matchup against the Lions, which would boost all of Dallas' receiving options heading into a soft matchup. Gallup will serve as the No. 2 receiver for whoever lines up under center in Week 7.