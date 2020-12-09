Gallup secured seven of 11 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 34-17 loss to the Ravens on Tuesday night.

Coming off a six-catch effort on Thanksgiving Day against Washington, Gallup followed it up by pacing the Cowboys in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. The third-year wideout's yardage total was also his highest since Week 3, a welcome surge for fantasy managers at a critical time of year. Gallup will look to continue his upward trajectory while helping quarterback Andy Dalton extract some revenge on his former Bengals teammates in a favorable Week 14 road matchup.