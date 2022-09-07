Gallup (knee) went through individual drills Wednesday, taking the next step in his rehab process, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Gallup is listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' first injury report of the season, just two days after head coach Mike McCarthy relayed that the wideout wouldn't practice or play in Week 1. He'll still be held out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and may not do team drills this week, but his activity Wednesday is at least a good sign that Gallup has a shot to play Week 2 or 3.