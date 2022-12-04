Gallup (illness) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Gallup was plagued by an illness ahead of this game, sitting out Wednesday and Thursday before returning to drills in a limited capacity to cap the week. Coach Mike McCarthy told Jon Machota of The Athletic on Friday morning that he expected Gallup to be available Sunday, and that assumption has come to fruition. Whether or not Gallup's conditioning is impacted remains to be seen, but even if it isn't he may find the going tough versus Indianapolis' fourth-ranked pass defense (190.6 yards per game).
