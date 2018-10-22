Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Plays 85 percent of snaps
Gallup played 56 of 66 snaps (85 percent) on offense during his career-best performance in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Washington.
The Cowboys used a rotation of five or six wide receivers for the first few weeks of the season, but they've finally settled on Gallup, Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley as their regulars, with the rooking now logging back-to-back weeks with a snap share above 80 percent. It paid off in the form of a 3-81-1 receiving line on five targets in Sunday's loss, after 59 snaps translated to just a single reception the previous week. Gallup should be locked in as a major part of the offense once Dallas returns from a Week 8 bye to face the Titans in Week 9.
