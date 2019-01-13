Gallup caught six passes (nine targets) for 119 yards in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.

Dak Prescott was finding Gallup wide open on several occasions, allowing the rookie wideout to post career-high numbers in a crucial playoff contest. Part of the reason Gallup was able to get so many open looks was the Rams' obvious gameplan to make sure Amari Cooper didn't beat them. The 22-year-old flashed some promise at times this year, but if he can have more games like Saturday's next season, then it would go a long way in keeping opposing defenses honest while also creating some potential fantasy value in the process.