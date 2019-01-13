Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Posts biggest total in playoff game
Gallup caught six passes (nine targets) for 119 yards in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.
Dak Prescott was finding Gallup wide open on several occasions, allowing the rookie wideout to post career-high numbers in a crucial playoff contest. Part of the reason Gallup was able to get so many open looks was the Rams' obvious gameplan to make sure Amari Cooper didn't beat them. The 22-year-old flashed some promise at times this year, but if he can have more games like Saturday's next season, then it would go a long way in keeping opposing defenses honest while also creating some potential fantasy value in the process.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Gets into end zone in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Blanked against Colts•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Expected to go Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Misses practice with illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...