Gallup (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy relayed to Gehlken earlier Thursday that Gallup is closing in on making his season debut Monday at the Giants, assuming no setbacks. McCarthy also noted Gallup likely won't handle a full allotment of snaps, which is no shock considering he tore his left ACL in early January. When the Cowboys took the field Thursday, Gallup looked liked his old self, per Gehlken, and his subsequent activity level seems to back that up. If Gallup gets through Week 3 prep unscathed and suits up Monday, he may be behind fellow wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown in terms of snap and target share off the bat.
