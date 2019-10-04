The Cowboys are listing Gallup (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, but he's expected to play in the contest, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. "It's going to be great to have [Gallup] back this week," executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

Despite undergoing a scope to trim the meniscus in his left knee just under three weeks earlier, Gallup looks poised to return to action after making it through practices Wednesday through Friday in seemingly sound health. He never advanced beyond limited participation in any of those sessions, but that may have only been for precautionary purposes coming off the injury. Though Gallup is on track to play Sunday, he's not certain to handle the heavy snap and target counts he received in the first two games of the season, making him somewhat of a risky roll in DFS contests.