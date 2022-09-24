Gallup (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Gallup is listed as questionable, but the expectation is the $62 million receiver will make his season debut after practicing all week. It couldn't come at a better time as the Cowboys enter a surprisingly critical NFC East battle without star quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup signal caller Cooper Rush has leaned on Noah Brown heavily during his short stint under center, but it's entirely possible the Cowboys could work Gallup slowly into the mix which would still afford plenty of opportunities for Brown to see his typical target share.