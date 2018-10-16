Gallup caught one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.

Amazingly, those numbers made him the Cowboys' second-most productive wide receiver on a day when they team scored 40 points. Gallup has hauled in only seven of 17 targets for 109 yards through the first six games of his NFL career, and while his snaps could increase if Tavon Austin (groin) misses significant time, the rookie's production likely won't rise to fantasy relevance any time soon.