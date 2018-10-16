Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Quiet again in Week 6
Gallup caught one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Amazingly, those numbers made him the Cowboys' second-most productive wide receiver on a day when they team scored 40 points. Gallup has hauled in only seven of 17 targets for 109 yards through the first six games of his NFL career, and while his snaps could increase if Tavon Austin (groin) misses significant time, the rookie's production likely won't rise to fantasy relevance any time soon.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Kept to six yards•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Sets new career high in yardage•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted four times•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Held to five yards•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: One catch in NFL debut•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Inefficient with six targets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...