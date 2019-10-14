Gallup caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets.

Amari Cooper left the game early with a quadriceps strain, but Gallup wasn't able to take advantage as the Cowboys' passing game was mostly held in check. If Cooper's injury proves to be serious, Gallup will need to step up next week in a big divisional clash with the Eagles.

