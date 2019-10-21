Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Quiet in big win
Gallup caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
Amari Cooper was the preferred big-play threat for Dak Prescott in this one, and Gallup's longest catch went for only 14 yards. The second-year receiver has shown he can be explosive this season with two 100-yard performances in five games, and he'll be in a good spot for another one against the Giants in Week 9 following the Cowboys' bye.
