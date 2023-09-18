Gallup caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Even with Brandin Cooks (knee) inactive, Gallup wasn't much of a factor in the Cowboys' passing game, and second-year wideout Jalen Tolbert saw more looks from Dak Prescott on the rare occasions the quarterback wasn't throwing the ball to CeeDee Lamb or Tony Pollard. Gallup could be in danger of slipping to the No. 4 spot on the WR depth chart, and his fantasy outlook will be dim in Week 3 as Dallas isn't likely to need much production through the air against the winless Cardinals.