Gallup caught four of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

The third-year receiver saw generally increased target volume after the Cowboys' Week 10 bye as he showed some chemistry with Andy Dalton, but for the most part, Gallup's chances of matching or improving on his 2019 breakout evaporated when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. His disappointing campaign was highlighted by a lackluster 8.0 YPT -- 1.8 yards less than the season before. Assuming Prescott is back and healthy in 2021, Gallup will be a strong candidate for a rebound, even as part of a crowded WR group alongside Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.