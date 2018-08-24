Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Ready for Week 1 role
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Gallup to have an immediate role on offense, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. "[Gallup]'s working toward consistency, confidence with his quarterback, all of those things," Jones said. "I think he's going to start off. Opening day, he'll be part of our plan."
Gallup has shown a strong connection with Dak Prescott through two weeks of the preseason, catching three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown while playing with the Cowboys' starting quarterback. The rookie third-round pick seems to be making an even stronger impression in practice, with Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. suggesting Friday that Gallup will open the season as a starter. There's no guarantee Gallup actually pushes Terrance Williams out of a starting job before Week 1, but it does at least seem that the rookie has put his 28-year-old teammate on the hot seat.
