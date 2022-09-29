Gallup (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Dating back to last Thursday, Gallup has handled every practice rep, but his season debut has been delayed as he completes the later stages of his recovery from the torn left ACL that he sustained back on Jan. 2. There's hope he'll feel comfortable enough to return to action Sunday against the Commanders, but if he enters the weekend as questionable, a game-time decision likely is in store for Gallup. If he's available to the Cowboys offense, he's expected to work with quarterback Cooper Rush instead of Dak Prescott, who remains in recovery mode from a fractured right thumb.
