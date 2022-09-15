Gallup (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. He remains on track to sit out Sunday's game against the Bengals before potentially making his season debut Week 3 against the Giants, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

While Gallup's limited listing on the official practice report represented no change from Wednesday, the wideout took a meaningful step forward Thursday by practicing in pads for the first time since he tore the ACL in his left knee Jan. 2. The Cowboys plan to have Gallup steadily ramp up the intensity of his activity in their subsequent practices with the hope that he demonstrates enough progress to suit up in the team's Sept. 26 game in New York. If Gallup makes it back for that game, he would likely be catching passes from Cooper Rush, who is expected to serve as Dallas' starting quarterback through at least Week 4 while Dak Prescott is on the mend from thumb surgery.