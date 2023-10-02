Gallup recorded five receptions on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Patriots.

Gallup finished second on the team in targets, receptions and yards, trailing only Jake Ferguson. The majority of his production came on a pair of grabs that went for 29 and 19 yards, both of which occurred on drives that ended in points for Dallas. After starting the season slowly, Gallup has combined to record 11 catches for 152 yards across his last two contests.