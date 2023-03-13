Gallup (knee/ankle) agreed to a restructured contract Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Recovering from offseason knee and ankle clean-up procedures, Gallup's restructure creates roughly $7 million in cap space for the Cowboys. Gallup had a disappointing 2022, catching just 39 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns and averaging a career-low 10.9 yards per catch after tearing his ACL the previous year.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Undergoes pair of surgeries•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Unable to bounce back in 2022•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Only one catch Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Three catches in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Gets into end zone Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Just two grabs Sunday•