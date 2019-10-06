Gallup (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Although he was deemed questionable to play, Gallup's return was forecast by executive vice president Stephen Jones on Friday, who told Jon Machota of The Athletic, "It's going to be great to have him back this week." Gallup is just shy of three weeks removed from surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee, so the Cowboys may ease him back into action, which in turn would limit his potential target count. If he retains his previous workload -- 78 and 67 percent of the offensive snaps in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively -- he could approach his 7.5 targets per contest from that stretch.