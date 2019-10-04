Play

Gallup (knee) said he's ready to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After returning to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, the wide receiver was out on the field again for Friday's session. It isn't yet clear if Gallup will have an injury designation when the Cowboys release their final practice report.

