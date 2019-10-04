Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Says he's ready
Gallup (knee) said he's ready to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After returning to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, the wide receiver was out on the field again for Friday's session. It isn't yet clear if Gallup will have an injury designation when the Cowboys release their final practice report.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Will practice again Friday•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: In line for limited work•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Big practice day ahead•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Gets in limited practice•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Trending toward Week 5 return•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Cleared for limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...