Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown on three targets against Washington on Sunday.

Gallup's target count was a bit disappointing, but he didn't seem especially limited as he made his 2022 debut following his 2021 season-ending ACL tear. A more likely reason for Gallup's limited usage would simply be the fact that quarterback Cooper Rush, though he played well overall Sunday, doesn't have the arm to make the most of Gallup's downfield skill set. If Dak Prescott (thumb) can return to full strength soon that would probably help Gallup generate a bit more momentum.