Gallup caught two of six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 37-18 win over the Giants.

Gallup didn't have the biggest game, but still made a considerable impact with one of his touches. After making a first-down reception, Gallup actually galloped over a Giants defender and into the end zone in acrobatic fashion, giving the Cowboys an eight-point lead to start the fourth quarter. In doing so, he scored for the second time this season, which helped compensate for his third straight game with under 50 receiving yards.