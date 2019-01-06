Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Scores receiving touchdown
Gallup caught two of six targets for 18 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 24-22 win over the Seahawks.
Although Gallup finished second on the team in targets, he struggled to get on the same page as Dak Prescott for much of the game. The duo did connect for an 11-yard touchdown just before halftime, swinging Dallas ahead entering the second half. Gallup made an impact in his first career playoff game, but he'll likely need to produce more efficiently next week, with either the Rams or the Saints on the docket.
