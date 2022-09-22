Gallup (knee) is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Giants if he avoids a setback in practice during the week, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas has made sure not to rush Gallup in his recovery from a January ACL tear, but the wide receiver has progressed to the point of full practice participation, signalling to the coaching staff that he's approaching readiness for game action. Coach Mike McCarthy elaborated that Gallup won't be given an every-down role out of the gate, per Gehlken, so Noah Brown could continue to function as the No. 2 wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb for the majority of Monday's game.