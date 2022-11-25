Gallup caught five of eight targets for 63 yards in Thursday's 28-20 win over the Giants.

The catches and yardage total were season highs for Gallup, who missed the first three games of the season completing his recovery from an ACL tear and needed a few more weeks after that to shake off the rust. The fifth-year wideout has a 16-188-0 receiving line on 25 targets over his last four contests, and though he's trending in the right direction, the Cowboys remain linked to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, who could bring extra competition for targets.