Gallup suffered a knee injury late in Sunday's win over Washington and will go in for an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

This news certainly puts a damper on what's been a tremendous start to Gallup's sophomore season, as he's piled up 226 receiving yards through two games. Expect more information to come out once the results of Gallup's MRI become known.

