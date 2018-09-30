Gallup caught two of five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions.

Gallup tied for the team high in targets as he finished with new season highs in receptions and yardage. The majority of his production came on a deep ball from Dak Prescott which he rose up to grab over a defender for a 37-yard gain in the first quarter. Gallup's improved performance coincided with a more adventurous game plan that featured more downfield passing, and he seems the likeliest of the team's wideouts to draw targets on those types of attempts. The rookie has a ways to go before he's useful for fantasy purposes, but he should enjoy his share of looks again next Sunday against the Texans.