Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Wednesday that the team plans to have Gallup (knee) on the 53-man roster, rather than the reserve/PUP list to start the upcoming season, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Gallup, who is bouncing back from ACL surgery, is currently on the active/PUP list, but it looks like he'll avoid placement on the reserve version of the list, which would force him to miss at least four games. At this stage, Gallup isn't expected to play in Week 1, but it does appear that the Cowboys are leaving open the possibility that the wideout could return to action not too long after the team's regular season opener.