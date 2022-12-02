Gallup (illness) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, though he's officially listed as questionable, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy said as much Friday morning, and Gallup's return to a limited practice after missing two days supports the notion he's on track to play. He had a season-high 63 yards in last week's win over the Giants, perhaps portending a strong finish to the season as he puts more distance between himself and last year's ACL tear. On the other hand, Gallup gets a tough matchup this week against a Colts defense that's allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers behind a strong CB group led by Stephon Gilmore. The Cowboys and Colts play on Sunday Night Football, which means inactives will be available around 7:00 p.m. ET.