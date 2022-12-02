Coach Mike McCarthy expects Gallup (illness) to play Sunday against the Colts, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old has been unable to practice this week due to an illness, but McCarthy doesn't expect that to affect the wideout's availability this weekend. It appears Gallup is headed toward a questionable tag, and the situation should receive more clarity when the Cowboys release their official injury report later Friday.
