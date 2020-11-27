Gallup caught six of eight targets for 41 yards in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington.

He tied Amari Cooper for the team lead in targets and catches on the afternoon, but while Cooper saw use as a downfield threat, Gallup's primary role was moving the chains. The third-year wideout's volume continues to trend up, and Gallup's seen 32 targets over the last four games, but it's resulted in only a meager 18-167-0 line. He's unlikely to break out in Week 13's tough matchup on the road against the Ravens.