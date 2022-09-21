Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Gallup (knee) is scheduled to "take a full slate of reps this week," Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Gallup looks set to handle full practice activity for the first time since initially tearing his left ACL, a notable step in the right direction. As long as he can avoid any setbacks, Gallup appears to have a fair shot at returning versus the Giants on Monday. Dallas' first official injury report of the week will arrive Thursday, at which point Gallup's practice status will be clarified.